Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 864 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $188.45 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

