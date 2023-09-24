HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0 %

Autodesk stock opened at $204.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

