HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

