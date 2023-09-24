HC Wainwright Trims Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Target Price to $52.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 5.5 %

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $4,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

