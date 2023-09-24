Head-To-Head Comparison: MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) versus Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A Eneti -11.53% 3.59% 3.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eneti $199.33 million 2.03 $105.70 million ($0.57) -18.40

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MPC Container Ships ASA and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPC Container Ships ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.99%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Summary

Eneti beats MPC Container Ships ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

