Head-To-Head Comparison: Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) versus KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of KLA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Optex Systems and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 7.44% 14.30% 9.19% KLA 32.27% 138.06% 26.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A KLA 1 7 8 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Optex Systems and KLA, as provided by MarketBeat.

KLA has a consensus price target of $463.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given KLA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optex Systems and KLA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $22.38 million 1.26 $1.28 million $0.25 16.68 KLA $10.50 billion 5.89 $3.39 billion $24.09 18.76

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Optex Systems has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLA beats Optex Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; Wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

