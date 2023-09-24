Head to Head Review: Suzano (SUZ) versus Its Peers

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Suzano to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzano and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Suzano alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $9.65 billion $4.53 billion 3.27 Suzano Competitors $5.88 billion $754.36 million 31.67

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Suzano has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Suzano pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzano has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 47.44% 64.65% 17.21% Suzano Competitors 8.98% 21.48% 7.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suzano and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano Competitors 105 689 451 47 2.34

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Suzano’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suzano has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Suzano beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.