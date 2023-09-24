HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $5,162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $209,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

