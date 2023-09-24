Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

