Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

