Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.60 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

