Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

