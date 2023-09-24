HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $17.14. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 231,275 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,286.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120. 83.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

