Himalaya Shipping Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 27th (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping’s (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Himalaya Shipping had issued 7,720,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $44,776,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. After the expiration of Himalaya Shipping’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth $12,325,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth $5,822,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

