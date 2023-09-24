Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

