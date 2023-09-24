Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.59%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.