Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.59%.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
