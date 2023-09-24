HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,033,261 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

