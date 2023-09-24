HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 820 ($10.16) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 825 ($10.22) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.