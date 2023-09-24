Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDRSF. Citigroup began coverage on Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Idorsia Price Performance

About Idorsia

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

