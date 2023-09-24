Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $91.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. Incyte has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

