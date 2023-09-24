Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Trading Down 1.2 %

Incyte stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

