Inscription Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.