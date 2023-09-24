Insider Buying: Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Acquires 51,732 Shares of Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 51,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £30,004.56 ($37,166.56).

Strix Group Stock Up 6.2 %

LON KETL opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.61. Strix Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £131.01 million, a P/E ratio of 748.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

