Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 60,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,599% compared to the average daily volume of 2,245 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.