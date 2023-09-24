Invesco Solar ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,580 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

