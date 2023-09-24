Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average volume of 1,755 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock worth $6,457,305. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

