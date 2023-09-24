iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

