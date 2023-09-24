Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.9 %

YPF opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

