Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Financial Survey

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Moncler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $138.06 million 0.28 $2.42 million $0.09 35.00 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 145.83

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.5% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 0.86% 1.72% 1.36% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moncler 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Moncler on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

