Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,225 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($27.56).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.25) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.25) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT

Insider Activity

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.90) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($480.97). In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.90) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($480.97). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £393.84 ($487.85). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,680 ($20.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,718.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,815.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,539 ($19.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.