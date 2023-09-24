Joule Financial LLC Sells 106 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of META opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

