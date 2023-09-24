JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target to GBX 200

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.34) to GBX 325 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

