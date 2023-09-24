JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

