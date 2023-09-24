JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

