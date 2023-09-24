JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price to GBX 2,425

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.68) to GBX 2,425 ($30.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.40) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.16) to GBX 2,850 ($35.30) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,891.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Severn Trent
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.