JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price to GBX 2,425

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.68) to GBX 2,425 ($30.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.40) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.16) to GBX 2,850 ($35.30) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,891.00.

Shares of STRNY opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

