Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.30. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

