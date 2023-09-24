Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

