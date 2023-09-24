Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Wedbush cut Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

KNTE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.