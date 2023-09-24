KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

