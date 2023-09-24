Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

