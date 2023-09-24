Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

