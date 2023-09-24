Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Lakeland Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.07.
Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
