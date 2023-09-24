Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $619.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $666.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

