Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

