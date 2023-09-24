Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. 102,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Lion Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Trading of Lion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the period.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

