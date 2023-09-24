Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

