LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

