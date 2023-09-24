Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $506.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.27 and a 200-day moving average of $487.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

