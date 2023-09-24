Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $658,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

