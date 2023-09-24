Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 21,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 414.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 95,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 19.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

