MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 28th

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

